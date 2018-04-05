Man loses arm in train accident

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund

A resident of Usakos narrowly escaped death early yesterday morning after he had part of his left arm ripped off when it was run over by a train carrying both passengers and cargo.

The man, identified as Seun Goseb, 25, by the Namibian Police, was sleeping on the rail tracks at the Usakos train station when the train ran over his arm at around 02h30.

The train was on its way to Windhoek.

Goseb, who was severely bleeding after part of his arm was ripped off, was found by a security guard that was manning a building opposite the train station.

He was immediately rushed to the Usakos State Hospital but had to be transferred to a hospital in Windhoek yesterday morning for further treatment where his condition was said to be stable. It is not yet clear whether Goseb was under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened.