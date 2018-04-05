Man commits suicide after stabbing girlfriend

Staff reporter

Windhoek

A Windhoek man who thought he had killed his girlfriend after he had stabbed her, committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.

The incident happed at Ombili Informal Settlement on Sunday when the man whose age is 32, stabbed his girlfriend also of the same age on the right upper arm and ribs below the armpit with a knife.

“The victim grabbed the knife from the boyfriend and ran but later collapsed. The boyfriend thought the girlfriend is dead and then ran to their room and committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope,” stated police spokesperson, Inspector Pendukeni Haikali.

She said the victim is in Katutura hospital in a serious but stable condition.

In unrelated incident, items valued at about N$223 000 were stolen by unknown suspects from a house in Klein Windhoek between Friday and Sunday along Gorges Street. Haikali said the suspects used an unknown object to break the burglar bars of the house to gain entry and stole the items.

The stolen items are a firearm, a watch, an ipad, two computers and an unspecified amount of cash.

“No recovery is made yet and police investigation continue,” remarked Haikali.

Police in Okahandja opened an inquest docket after a four-year-old girl burned in the houses on Friday evening at Nau-aib location.

The girl is identified as Kedisa Baadje. Haikali stated that it is suspected that the fire was caused by an electrical cable passing through the house. She added that the deceased was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

A 11-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old domestic employee at Uudhiya Waakiintu village at Omuthiya on Sunday. The employee is an Angolan national male suspect who was employed at the victim’s grandmother’s house.

A 55-year-old woman was raped after an unknown man kicked open the door of the room and pulled out the woman and raped her.

The incident happened at Olukuma village in Tsandi in Omusati Region.

The suspect is unknown and he has yet to be arrested.

In a similar incident a 16-year-old girl was raped by 19 -year -old male suspect. Haikali said the suspect dragged the victim who was on her way home from a bar. The suspect has been arrested and police investigation continues.