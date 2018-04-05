Coastal residents caught napping by rains

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund

Residents of Swakopmund and Walvis Bay are livid and feel it is high time coastal municipalities reviewed their drainage systems and emergency response plans and not be caught off guard again by rains.

They expressed these sentiments as some of their houses were flooded because the drainage systems in most residential areas could not cope with the large amount of water from the rains that poured on Sunday and Monday.

Although the showers were refreshing to some residents, others said the showers cost them thousands of dollars in repairs to their homes.

Speaking to New Era, Minnette van Wyk from Tamariskia in Swakopmund said that water entered her house from the street as the water could not be absorbed fast enough during the rain. “On top of that, my roof was also damaged during the rainfall,” lamented Van Wyk.

Flooded streets at the coast should not happen at all as there should be proper drainage measures that should be put in place for eventualities such as these, she added.

“We cannot say that it rarely rains and then be caught off guard like on Monday. We need to be prepared for situations like this. I mean after all we live along the coastline and should be prepared for any danger,” she said.

Moses Gamseb of Tutaleni in Walvis Bay also said that rainwater remains a challenge for residents especially those who live in shacks.

According to him it is a known fact that shacks are built from cheap material that are not water-resistant.

“You can imagine what challenges some of our people go through especially when it rains. On top of that it takes days to dry one’s blankets and clothes in such weather conditions. However, we cannot wish the rain away as our farmers have been crying for it,” he said.

Walvis Bay resident Chris Lombard was happy that it rained for a change, because Erongo Region has been battling with droughts. Swakopmund and Walvis Bay have salt roads in most parts of the residential areas that do not absorb water, and coupled with a poor drainage system, leads to easy flooding.

“We should, however, revisit our drainage systems and emergency response management in case we have to do emergency evacuations,” he said.

Roads at the coast are usually paved with salt and not asphalt. Salt roads are not good at absorbing rainwater and the town planners did not put emphasis on drainage systems because coastal towns though foggy often do not receive rain.