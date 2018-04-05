Christian calls for entire NFA to be dissolved

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek

Outspoken former football administrator Hendrik Christian has come out guns blazing accusing a faction of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) executive of practising double standards.

Christian weighed into the ongoing squabbles within the hierarchy of domestic football amidst the hotly debated topic over the renewal of the association’s secretary general Barry Rukoro’s employment contract, which came to an end on Saturday.

Insiders within the football elite say some members of the executive organ are keen to prolong Rukoro’s lodging at Football House but the country’s football honcho Frans Mbidi is having none of that.

Mbidi has made it categorically clear that the SG will have to vacate office upon expiry of his contract, a decision that has ruffled feathers amongst some of his usual allies.

His stance has been met with resistance from his trusted soldiers who have now resolved to pay him back in his own coin as they are burning the midnight oil putting plans in motion to oust him through a motion of no confidence.

The NFA president stands accused of several damning charges of misconduct, including financial irregularities.

“This is absolute treason of the highest order – why should all these allegations suddenly come to the fore now after the Rukoro saga?” charged Christian.

“These blokes are playing with fire – this is a clear application of double standards because if they were aware of misconduct committed by the president why did they not take action earlier, only to wake up now in the face of Rukoro’s contract renewal?”

The self-confessed legal guru further accuses the aggrieved members of the NFA executive of holding Mbidi hostage over his stance on Rukoro’s contract extension.

“If they (executive) knew about the president’s misconduct and failed to bring him to order then they are accomplices and must be held accountable. It should be understood that NFA is a public institution and the general public reserve the right to be informed about the goings-on in domestic football.”

Christian urges the relevant authorities to intervene as a matter of urgency and take prompt action by dissolving the entire NFA executive, including the directorate, to restore the fragile dignity and integrity of Namibian football once and for all.

Calling for complete overhaul… Football analyst Hendrik Christian.