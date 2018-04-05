BREAKING: Student pastor killer sentenced to life

Andre Fidel Dausab, 37, who was convicted of murder with direct intent when he killed his student pastor lover Motlamme Gotaone in Windhoek, was this morning sentenced to life imprisonment.

Botswana national Gotaone was 33 when she died at the United Lutheran Theological Seminary Paulinum Campus in Windhoek on 22 February 2014.

A medical doctor who carried out a post-mortem examination on Motlamme told the court during the trial that he recorded 27 stab wounds on her body, and that she died as a result of stab injuries to her chest. Read the full story in tomorrow’s edition.