Boxing sensation the ‘Cowboy’ teams up with Harley-Davidson

Donna Collins

Boxing sensation, Vakufilapo ‘The Cowboy’ Wilhelm has “fallen in love” with the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle brand, and will be ridden into the boxing arena, on one, at the Windhoek Show grounds, when he defends his ‘All Africa’ title on Saturday 7 April.

According to Savannah Collins the Sales and Social Media Executive at the Harley-Davidson Windhoek, the dealership is extremely proud that the ‘Cowboy’ has chosen Harley-Davidson as his brand of choice.

The “CowBoy” is a huge Harley-Davidson fan, and we are so happy to be associated with someone of this calibre flying our flag, as well as for holding our name in such high regard in the boxing ring.

“The team at the dealership support the sport and we will all be there for his upcoming fight on the 7 April. It is fantastic that he has chosen the brand for his fights,” added Collins, saying that he will also be wearing his new

Harley-Davidson Windhoek dealer shirt on the night.

The ‘Cowboy’ is certainly looking forward to making a grand entrance and arriving in style at the fight, as he takes the spotlight on the back one of the latest top-of-the-range Harley-Davidson models currently on the showroom floor.

Woema caught up with ‘The Cowboy’ who admitted that he is a big fan of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He says that because he is a ‘Cowboy’, there is a strong association between the two, which is one of the reasons he so strongly connected to the brand.

“I was always a big fan of cowboy movies since I was a kid, and learnt aboutHarley-Davidson motorcycles through watching these films, which pricked my interest at an early age, and since then I’ve always wanted to own one but never had the funds,” said the boxing champ.

“I visited the showroom last year, and decided,sinceI am the only ‘Cowboy’ in Namibia, to team up the dealership and see how far we can take the relationship.

“I had a fight last year in Swakopmund when I arrived on the back of a Harley-Davidson, so this grand arrival into the ring is fast becoming my trademark.”

The ‘Cowboy’ maintains that he can ride bike, and previously owned two quad bikes – a Suzuki and Honda. Aside from a Harley-Davidson being his dream motorcycle, his favourite ride is a Merc G-Wagon.

Furthermore, “The Cowboy” has bounced back into the limelight after a break, and is poised to lock horns with South Africa’s Roarke Knapp at the ‘Showdown’fight next Saturday.

His professional debut was in 2016 December and he has a national championship title wrapped round his waist, topped with a sparkling World Boxing Federation (WBF) and All Africa Championship belt. Now he has added the incredible Harley-Davidson lifestyle to top this glory.