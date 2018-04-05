Andjaba appointed presidential affairs minister

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Namibia’s former permanent representative to the UN Martin Andjaba, who was recently sworn in as MP in the National Assembly, has been appointed presidential affairs minister, State House announced.

He replaces Immanuel Ngatjizeko who retired recently due to ailing health.

The veteran diplomat, born in Onhokolo village in Omusati Region some 60 years ago, was sworn in as member of the National Assembly on March 28, filling the vacancy left by Paula Cooper, who was elevated as a member of parliament with full voting rights.

Kooper first joined parliament through President Hage Geingob’s list of parliamentary nominees, after Jerry Ekandjo vacated his seat on that list to become a voting member in his own right.

Kooper is now an MP on her own merit, having moved into the National Assembly after the recent resignation of Alpheus Muheua, who was until recently the deputy minister of labour.

A career diplomat, Andjaba served as the government’s chief of protocol after independence. He is the third minister serving in that portfolio this year, after both Frans Kapofi and Ngatjizeko served in the same position prior to a Cabinet reshuffle two months ago.

Ngatjizeko vacated the position shortly after his appointment, on the advice of his doctor.

In 2010 Andjaba was appointed by then president Hifikepunye Pohamba as an ambassador to the U.S. to replace Patrick Nandago, who was appointed home affairs permanent secretary.