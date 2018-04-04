Home Languages Khoekhoegowab Video: The new Khoekhoegowab Bible is almost ready LanguagesKhoekhoegowabNEW ERA VIDEO Video: The new Khoekhoegowab Bible is almost ready April 4, 201800 tweet The new Khoekhoegowab Bible is expected to be published towards the end of the year. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LanguagesHIVsa aitsama !âisens ge ǂkhamkhoena a !gâiba LanguagesBotswanab ge !gamǂuis !hoadi !nâ !â tide LanguagesǂAuna !gôab din ge ǀkhurub huib ǂûna ra !khō!oaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 1 + = nine #WEATHERWindhoek,NAfew clouds enter location 12.6 ° C 14 ° 11 ° 76% 1.5kmh 20%Thu 21 °Fri 22 °Sat 21 °Sun 24 °Mon 20 ° #TRENDINGNew nursing school opens June 19, 2014Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017China holds answers for nationalisation March 29, 2018Mother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Load more 36,604FollowersFollow17,989FollowersFollow