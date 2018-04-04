NBF, KBA shine light on Children’s Life Changing Centre

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Namibia Basketball Federation (NBF) in collaboration with the Khomas Basketball Association (KBA) hosted a fun day for children of the Children’s Life Changing Centre at UN Plaza in Soweto on Saturday.

The KBA league teams and NBF joined the fun games together with the children and shared a small lunch with them afterwards. Together, the two entities pooled various perishables and clothes that were handed to the children.

KBA president Nigel Mubita said: “In order to ensure a future for these kids we need to keep doing small things such as these to remind them that people out there care about their well-being.”

The NBF president Andrew Masongo urged the players to not only think about what they do on the court but also off the court, and to come up with more ideas on how to help the less empowered.

The children aged 3-18 are all housed at the Children’s Life Changing Centre in Okuryangava settlement. The centre offers daily meals to the children depending on the availability of food on various days. Frieda Nambuli, who started the Children’s Life Changing Centre initiative, has never had a job but dedicates her time and selfless efforts towards bettering the lives of children under her care. Together with her husband they look after the children and assist them in every aspect of their lives.