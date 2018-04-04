Man fatally stabs cousin

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

A 28-year-old man died after he was fatally stabbed in the neck by his cousin on Saturday at Hei-eib location in Gochas.

The incident happened between around 17h00 and 18h00 after the victim identified as Andries Kooper was stabbed with a knife on the right side of the neck by his cousin. The victim died on the spot and the suspect was due to appear in court yesterday.

Hardap regional crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay told New Era, alcohol was involved. Clay said the suspect and the victim lived at the same house. “The suspect came to the residence and a quarrel erupted with the suspect stabbing the cousin. At this stage we are establishing what caused the fight and through investigation we will know what happened,” stated Clay.

In similar incident, a 18-year-old teenager was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old several times on his upper body with a sharp object on Good Friday. The victim who has been identified as Bostander Francis, died on the spot. Clay stated the incident happened at bar and alcohol was also involved and the police is investigating to established what actually had happened.

Police in Windhoek opened a murder case after two brothers are accused of stabbing a 32-year-old man. The deceased is identified as Naftali Ipinge who passed on Saturday morning around 06h00 at Katutura State Hospital. Ipinge was stabbed with a knife by one of the brothers. Police spokesperson Inspector Pendukeni Haikali said the suspects have been arrested and investigations continue.