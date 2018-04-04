Local archers gear up for Canada

Staff Reporter

Walvis Bay

Walvis Bay Archery Club are to host the NASP archery competition in the school programme at Jan Wilkens Stadium on Saturday, April 7.

The competition will take place from 8 o’clock in the morning until approximately 5 o’clock in the afternoon, followed by the prize-giving ceremony.

The top 32 archers from 10 different schools in Namibia will also be in action when the national team and development side compete in the NASP African All Stars from Wednesday, April 25 to Monday, April 30 in South Africa this month.

On Saturday, April 7, archers will be subjected to trials for selection of the top 16 archers from different schools to compete in the NASP All Nations in Canada. The competition is slated for Sunday, July 8 until Wednesday, July 11.

In the meantime, WASP club is inviting parents and supporters to bring a piece of old clothing and/or tin food as entry fee on Saturday, in aid of the needy. This year, WASP supports both the Immanuel Ruiters School and the Janet Martin Charity Foundation.

Getting to grips… Young archers getting ready for trials ahead of Namibia’s much anticipated participation in the NASP All Nations in Canada in July.