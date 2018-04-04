Karibib Travel Tourism Fair remains on cards

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Work is ongoing to stage the fifth Karibib Travel Tourism Fair under the theme “Karibib: Building heritage and tourism.” The fair is scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 2. The fair has taken place since 2014’s inaugural fair at the town.

Karibib is strategically located on the B2 national road, about 180 km west of the capital city Windhoek, and also serves as the gateway to Erongo Region.

“Amongst the aims and objectives of the trade fair is to attract investment to the town, stimulate the local economy and create a platform for corporate companies and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to showcase and market their goods and services to a wider market,” read a statement issued by the Karibib Town Council.

A fundraising gala dinner is planned to take place on April 21 at the Usab Community Hall and seats will be sold for N$1,000 each. The purpose of the event is to diversify income streams for the trade fair and in so doing place less pressure on the council to bankroll the event.

The Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Engel Nawatiseb, is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Nawatiseb has also been asked to serve as the patron of the event with the former chief regional officer of the Erongo Council, Natalia Natalia /Goagoses.

Amongst the invited guests are prominent business personalities, prospective investors and local and regional authority councillors.

“We will have a livestock exhibition and auction. The trade fair is set to conclude with an explosive music festival featuring award-winning and upcoming artists across all genres,” said the town council in the statement.