Ipinge, Shuulula to fight in Botswana

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

A pair of boxers from MTC Sunshine Promotions will fight in Botswana this Friday, April 6. Timotheus “Remember” Shuulula will face Tefo Letshigwane over six rounds in a non-title super bantamweight fight while Max Ipinge squares off against Modiri Sanyati in a super welterweight four-rounder.

The bouts are promoted by Botswana’s Bond Promotions in conjunction with Namibia’s leading boxing promoter Nestor Tobias of the MTC Sunshine Promotions.

Tobias had this to say: “Both these boxers are good prospects for the future and these tune-up fights are meant to build their careers and give them the necessary experience to take them to the next level. We are happy about their participation in this tournament in Botswana and we are confident that they will do well.”