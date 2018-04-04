Gang fight over woman claims one life

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya

A 20-year-old man succumbed to stab wounds that he sustained during a gang fight over a girl in Tsumeb’s Kuvukiland location on Sunday night.

According to the Oshikoto Police Regional crime report, the incident happened around 23h00, when two gangs engaged in a fight over who should take over the girl.

In the process the deceased, identified as Paulus Rikoro, was stabbed with a knife in the left side of his back and died in the Tsumeb State Hospital in the early hours of yesterday. The next of kin were informed.

The 29-year-old suspect has been arrested but cannot be named because he still has to appear in court.

Meanwhile, on Saturday a 14-year-old boy succumbed to injuries he sustained after he was run over by a car last week Wednesday.

According to the crime report, an unlicensed driver who was driving from Okaale village to Ehafo cuca shops struck a pedestrian who was lying on the sand road.

A case of culpable homicide as a consequence of reckless and negligent driving was opened against the driver. The deceased was identified as Kandove Nahi.

The next of kin were informed.

In an unrelated incident, a case of rape was opened against a 34-year-old Angolan after he had sexual intercourse with a minor.

It is alleged the suspect, who is a domestic worker at the victim’s grandmother’s house, lured the 11-year-old girl into the bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances.

The incident happened on Sunday around 12h45 at Uudhiya Waakiintu village.