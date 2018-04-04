Floods hit the north

Victoria Kaapanda

Oshakati

Soon after communities in the northern part of the country were warned by the Namibia Hydrological Services to prepare for the seasonal floods from Angola, the floods, locally known as efundja, have arrived.

This followed the heavy rainfall in southern Angola.

Although efundja results in devastating flooding that causes damage to road infrastructure, property, the displacement of people from their homes and at times loss of income to businesses, it has also been a blessing in disguise for communities.

Efundja usually brings plenty of fish and water to the usually dry part of the country. It also improves grazing for livestock as many farmers in the north struggle to feed their animals when it has not properly rained.

According to the hydrologist in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Leonard Hango, his counterparts in the Angolan Department of Water and Disaster Management confirmed that the Cuvelai River has indeed flooded and the first water wave passed the Namibian-Angolan border.

Hango added the latest flood bulletin from the Hydrological Services of Namibia shows that in Omusati Region the efundja wave is already flowing through some oshanas in areas such as Epoko, Ogongo and is now headed to Oshuuli. Another wave headed to Oshakati was by yesterday seen between Oshana shaNalumono and Okatakana. Hango maintained the flow in the Cuvelai system has stabilised, however, a new flood wave is anticipated and water levels are expected to rise as the north continues to experience heavy rain.

With a combination of good rain that fell over large parts of the Namibia, a marked increase in water level is expected in the north.

By yesterday morning water levels at Oshana shaNalumono were recorded at half a metre, while levels at Oshana shaPoko were yet to be measured.

Hango thus urged residents, especially in Kunene, Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Omusati, Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi regions to take precautions as the areas are normally at risk of flooding.