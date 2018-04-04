Doctor arrested on rape charge

Helvy Shaanika

Ongwediva

A medical doctor at Oshakati Intermediate Hospital is expected to appear in court today following the alleged rape of a 19-year-old girl.

The 40-year-old doctor, whose name is known to New Era, was arrested yesterday after the victim, who is a student at a local college, reported the matter to the police. The suspect, who is a Congolese national, allegedly forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl in his car. The incident happened on Monday at around 18h00.

According to the police, the doctor offered the girl a lift from Oshakati to her home village Omayanga on the outskirts of Ongwediva.

Along the way he stopped his vehicle at an open space where he undressed himself and forcefully undressed the victim before he had sexual intercourse with her.

The woman later opened a case of rape with the Ongwediva police. This led to his arrest on Monday morning. He will appear before the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court today. Oshana Police Regional Commander, Commissioner Rauha Amwele confirmed the arrest, maintaining the police investigations are still at the initial stage.