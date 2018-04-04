Coleman ready to inspire Gladiators tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Brave Gladiators poster girl Zenatha Coleman is ready to step up and be counted when Namibia face the Mighty Warriors of Zimbabwe tomorrow afternoon at the Sam Nujoma Stadium for the first leg of their 2018 CAF African Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Coleman is part of the 22 ladies that will take on Zimbabwe and has been key to the Gladiators over the years and come tomorrow’s clash, she targets victory for Namibia.

“We have come a long way and we need to achieve something as a team. In 2014 it was a great experience for us and now we need to push for qualification. We have to win on Thursday (tomorrow) and then go to Harare with a chance because they will be tough over there with their supporters cheering them on. So we need to do our job now,” said Coleman, who plies her trade for Spanish giants Real Zaragoza.

The Namibian international says she will have to bring her A-game to the party to inspire her beloved Brave Gladiators.

“They will come out at me and I have the experience and God-given talent to try to evade them and do well for my team. My teammates are also around and well prepared and can handle the pressure,” Coleman says of the pressure that awaits on match day.

The Brave Gladiators whose only participation at the continental women football showpiece was in 2014 when they hosted it and exited at the group stage, failed to qualify for the 2016 edition in Cameroon and will now embark upon qualification to Ghana, November 17 to December 1.

The winner will advance to the second round where either Tanzania or Zambia await and the eventual winner book their tickets for the finals.

Entrance fee will be N$10 and all football lovers are urged to swarm the Sam Nujoma Stadium for the match.

Namibian Squad: Agnes Kauzuu, Melisa Matheus, Iina Katuta, Uerikondjera Kasaona (captain), Ester Amukwaya, Stacey Naris, Lorraine Jossop, Emma Naris, Lovisa Mulunga; Annouscka Kordom, Juliana Blou, Millicent Hikuam, Zenatha Coleman, Memory Ngonda, Elmarie Fredericks, Beverly Uueziua, Twelikondjela Amukoto, Vewe Kotjipati, Thomalina Adams, Faustina Amutenya, Anna-Marie Shikusho, Lydiana Nanamus.

Zimbabwean Squad: Chido Dzingirai, Manyara Mandara, Nobuhle Majika, Nobukhosi Ncube, Sheila Makoto, Lynett Mutokuto ,Edline Mutumbami, Talent Mandaza, Daisy Kaitano, Marjory Nyaumwe, Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Felistas Muzongondi, Berita Kabwe, Rutendo Makore ,Susan Nyama,Erina Jeke and Vimbai Mharadzi.