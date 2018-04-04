Club 74 to motivate Hosea Kuutako PS learners

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Members of the Club 74 social organisation are converging on the settlement of Aminuis in the Aminuis Constituency on the weekend of April 20-22 to engage learners of one of the two schools there motivationally.

The club of those born in 1974 will be visiting the Chief Hosea Kuutako Primary School. This is because the school opened its doors to learners in 1974, the same year members of the group were born.

This means both the members and the school will become 44 years this year for those whose birthday is still outstanding this year.

“We felt that as a group of young Namibian men and women we should do something for this school. We came together and decided that we are going to give stationery to the school and also to share what we have studied,” says group member Rijamekee Nguvauva.

He adds that members are going to share their professional experiences they gained in their lifetime to encourage the learners to follow different fields of study when it is time.

“We are also thinking of planting some trees at the school. We are going to give some gifts to learners and members are willing to take up the responsibility to award the best learners in different grades, and so many things are going to happen there,” says he, inviting those born in 1974 to book that weekend for this noble cause and not to miss Aminuis.