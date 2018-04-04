Case of suspected killer of ex-lover brought before court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

The man who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend by slitting her throat and then attempting to commit suicide last month is expected to make an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, Katutura next week.

The accused, whom the court has identified as Moses Tomas, is currently in hospital where he is recovering after he reportedly drank some battery acid in a botched suicide attempt.

The court carried out the proceedings in Tomas’ absence due to his hospitalisation. “The accused is in hospital, he tried to commit suicide by drinking acid at the scene,” explained the prosecutor, Victoria Thompson.

Magistrate Michelle Kubersky postponed the matter to April 10 with the hope that Tomas will be discharged from hospital.

Tomas faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The prosecution alleges that Tomas on March 26 intentionally and unlawfully killed Ndihole-Omwene Joleinge. Joleinge’s throat was slit with a knife at Okuryangava, Windhoek .

Joleinge was said to be Tomas’ ex-lover and mother of his two children. Tomas had requested a private conversation with Joleinge. Joleinge was in a room she rented at Oneleyiwa location in Okuryangava. The two moved behind the shack as per Tomas’ request. Tomas then slit Joleinge’s throat and fled the scene.

Tomas was seen by eyewitnesses carrying a container under his arm, believed to be the battery acid.

According to police reports, Tomas was found in his shack in a critical state. It is believed he consumed battery acid in an attempt to commit suicide.

He was rushed to Katutura State Hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment while under police guard. Upon his release, Tomas will be detained at Wanaheda Police Station, according to court documents.