BREAKING: Congo fever patient dies

The Ministry of Health and Social Services today confirmed that the 37-year-old Keetmanshoop man who last week tested positive for Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic fever, known more as Congo fever, died on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement signed by Dr Bernard Haufiku, the Minister of Health and Social Services, the man contracted the virus while assisting a neighbour with slaughtering a cow that was reportedly infested with ticks on Independence Day.

Six days later, he sought medical attention for symptoms related to the virus.

“He was later transferred to Windhoek Central Hospital’s isolation unit on 30th March 2018 after he tested positive for Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever for further management,” said Haufiku. Unfortunately, the man died at around 05H00 on Tuesday morning, Haufiku added. “The ministry wishes to convey its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends,” he said.