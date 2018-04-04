Air Namibia appoints sales representative for Ghana and Nigeria

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Namibian national airline, Air Namibia, has entered into a partnership with APG Network that will offer general sales representation services for Air Namibia customers in Ghana and Nigeria.

The appointment follows Air Namibia’s decision to launch the Windhoek-Lagos-Accra route, which will commence on June 29. The new route will provide a direct and convenient service connecting Namibia to the two West African countries.

Air Namibia will operate the route four times a week – on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Windhoek. The route is expected to provide a smooth and convenient connection inbound and outbound to the airline’s regional flights, connecting West Africa via Windhoek to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Luanda, Harare, Lusaka, Vic Falls, Gaborone, Walvis Bay and Durban.

According to the agreement APG Network will provide full sales and marketing services, as well as call centre and customer care services on behalf of Air Namibia in the two countries.

“We are happy for having established this relationship with the APG Network, as through innovation and utilising their extensive experience in the field of aviation, and being a key global player in the airline distribution environment, offering outsourced services such as passenger sales and marketing, reservations, Air Namibia is positioned to make its West Africa operations a success”, said Juanita Klassen, manager for GSA and offline markets at Air Namibia.

Air Namibia operates scheduled air passenger and cargo services in domestic points within Namibia, the immediate regional markets of South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Angola. The airline also offers a daily service connecting Namibia to Europe through Frankfurt in Germany.

Air Namibia brings to West Africa its award-winning service, which is recognised by many, and having won the ‘Feather Awards’ as the best Regional Airline of Southern Africa at Johannesburg and Cape Town more than 10 times over the past 15 years, and having been recognised by Skytrax Airline Awards as Africa’s second best regional airline in 2016 and 2017.

The airline operates a fleet carefully selected to meet performance dependability and comfort. The airline has 10 aircraft – two Airbus A330-200, four Airbus A319-100, and four Embraer ERJ 135.

APG Network is the world’s leading network for airline distribution and financial services. With 111 APG Network members and service partners, APG is present in 176 countries and has commercial relationships with over 200 airlines.