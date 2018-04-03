MeatMa grows exceptionally

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Very few products on the market can boast a 50 percent increase in sales every year since its inception but this is exactly the exceptional growth that the Meat Marketing Africa (MeatMa) product brand has registered since its launch in August 2014.

MeatMa sales have increased by over 50 percent each year as a result of the increased volumes of raw material to the business chain through the Meatco Windhoek Factory from valuable producers into the local market and due to the external clients (retailers) who stock the brand for public consumption.

In August 2014, Meatco launched MeatMa product brand and MeatMa Windhoek outlet, located next to the Meatco head office in Windhoek as part of the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development’s Growth at Home Strategy aimed at diversifying the economy and encouraging local value addition.

MeatMa’s phenomenal growth can also be attributed to sales at MeatMa Okahandja and MeatMa Bonanza in Oshakati.

According to Meatco, right from the beginning, MeatMa knew it had to push significant volumes.

“We focused on being a reliable supplier of affordable products in order to gain the trust of our local consumers. And, at the same time, grow our sales and expand our footprint vastly across Namibia,” says communication officer, Undamuje Hambira, adding that the company’s aim for 2018 is to intensify relationships with existing clients while ensuring that quality affordable MeatMa products reach even more clients in remote areas.

MeatMa product range includes a variety of value-added braaiwors such as beef grillers, chakalaka, legends, babalaas, barbeque and the famous hotchix wors. Other products are beef patties, beef mince, chiefs choice econo-burgers, sliced beef and stewing beef, just to name a few.

In the quest to diversify and provide even more choice to customers, MeatMa also sells products like viennas, and going forward MeatMa outlets will start selling additional products.