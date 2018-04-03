Meat Board bends backwards to support small-scale farmers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Meat Board of Namibia (MBN) has decided to assist and accommodate small-stock producers, especially producers south of Karasburg, with the marketing of their animals.

To this end, MBN has appointed the Ariamsvlei Farmers’ Association as its agent. This appointment entails an agreement with the payment of security and an undertaking to strive towards achieving the objectives of the meat industry. The initiative should result in significant savings for the producers. At the same time, MBN has decided to accommodate small-stock producers by not increasing the price of small stock ear tags. The price of one set of small stock ear tags will thus remain unchanged at N$10.75 per set. Small stock ear tags are compulsory for all small stock exports and the Meat Board strives to make ear tags available to producers as close as possible to the cost price.

The MBN last September implemented the requirement for individual identification of small stock to be exported to the Republic of South Africa. This only applies to small stock being exported to the SA and is not a requirement for any marketing within the borders of Namibia. This arrangement is also not for sheep resident on the farm but only for sheep to be exported to SA. Currently, the ear tags are only available at the MBN at N$10.75 per set. Orders can be placed at eartags@nammic.com.na or eartags2@nammic.com.na

The stock brand card or certificate and the producer ID is needed to purchase the tags.