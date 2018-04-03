EEFA’s Windhoek branch on track

Kae Matundu-Tjiparuro

Windhoek

Efforts to resuscitate a branch of the Eastern Epukiro Farmers Association (EEFA) in Windhoek are well on track.

EEFA’s members of the Omauezonjanda-based farmers association in the Epukiro Constituency of the Omaheke Region can, during the course of this week, expect a call from the organisation’s leadership in Windhoek for a follow-up meeting where the management committee of the Windhoek branch is to be elected, informs Rijamekee Nguvauva, board member of EEFA.

Members of the association residing in Windhoek had their first meeting in this regard in February. This was to look into the mechanisms of establishing a structure of the association in the capital to serve as the ears, eyes and arms, if not legs, of the mother body after obtaining a mandate from the mother body. The meeting in February convened under the auspices of two of the association’s leadership in Windhoek, Nguvauva from Epukiro, and Soul Rapuika from the Otjombinde Constituency, who is also the chairperson of the Eiseb branch of EEFA.

However, members were not quite sure as to the terms of reference of such a structure, nor the exact nature of the structure, that is, whether it was a branch or just a working committee. Still, other members felt that such a structure should be an ad hoc body but eventually agreed that it must be a permanent structure but should take on assignments on an ad hoc basis as may be mandated by the executive committee of the mother body. But the vexed question at the meeting was the exact mandate of such a structure.

It also transpired from one of the long-serving members of EEFA, Kamutuua Marenga, that indeed the EEFA had a branch in Windhoek in the past. Thus resuscitating such a branch is within the constitution of the association. Given various suggestions from members regarding programmes and projects that such a branch could engage in, and for which fundraising was necessary, the meeting felt it necessary for the branch to be synchronised with the mother body. This, in view of the fact that projects are not directly related to farming, such as helping schools in the constituency, two of which are in a severe state of dilapidation.

The February meeting also felt it necessary that the branch be in synchronisation with the mother body in whatever it is to embark upon given that at any time EEFA may have urgent priorities and it would not augur well for the branch to work at cross purposes with the mother body in terms of such priorities. The two leaders were mandated to get specific terms of reference from the leadership of the organization – which they have obtained in the meantime. Thus, this meeting is to provide members with feedback regarding this mandate, and especially the branch’s terms of reference.