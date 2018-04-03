COSAFA sends volatile Rukoro packing

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) has suspended the Namibian Football Association’s under fire Secretary-General Barry Rukoro with immediate effect.

New Era Sports is in possession of a letter addressed to the long-serving NFA head of operations wherein his suspension is outlined.

“I’m instructed to advise that at its meeting of the Ad hoc Committee of COSAFA on Wednesday 28th of March 2018, the Committee received reports suggesting gross misconduct by your reported attack on the president of COSAFA.

“You are hereby called upon to submit your presentation to the Secretary General of COSAFA in writing on or before 30th of April 2018 showing cause as to why your case may not be referred to the COSAFA Disciplinary Board for appropriate action,” reads the letter verbatim.

It further states that in the interim and in view of the seriousness of the said matter, Rukoro is placed on suspension for a period of 90 days pending the finalisation of the matter.

Rukoro’s suspension stems from a widely reported altercation he had with COSAFA President Phillip Shiyanga, in full view of some COSAFA delegates at a posh hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, earlier this year. In the meantime, Rukoro has been at loggerheads with NFA President Frans Mbidi over the renewal of his employment contract, which ended on Saturday.

The latter has made his feelings known that come rain or high water, Rukoro’s contract will not be extended upon its expiry.