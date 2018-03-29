South African artists descend on Lüderitz

• Tuulikki Abraham

Well-known Gqom music duo from Durban in South Africa, will be entertaining the Lüderitz revelers this Saturday during the Harders Cup.

The duo which consists of recording artist and producer Thobani “Que”Mgobhozi and Zipho “Goldmax”Mthembu are best known for their hit track “Omunye”, which is still making waves on national radios and social media. South African female artist Bongekile Simelane, also known as “Babes Wodumo”, will also be entertaining the crowd with some of her hit tracks.

Local act, Destruction Boyz, will be making waves standing their own ground on home turf deliver an quality performance as they have become well known for. A capacity crowd is expected with revelers not missing this star-studded event from beyond Namibia’s southern borders, and locally. Apart from the Gqom music duo, the event is expected to be lined up by local artists such as Doc-Lee from Lüderitz who recently released his first Single titled “Verstaan”, General Jitaz, DJ Ants, Tulisan, Adora, TGoss & Staika, and Gazza.

Organizers are promising the buchters that it will indeed be a memorable event not to be missed, a mixture of great entertainment with footballing and socialising all for all free.