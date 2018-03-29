Killer too ill to appear in court

Lahja Nashuuta

Windhoek

The suspect accused of killing his ex-girlfriend by slitting her throat earlier this week was not fit to appear in court as he was still in hospital after he consumed battery acid in a botched suicide bid.

The man in his 30s was hospitalised after he drank the acid in an attempt to take his life.

According to Khomas Regional Commander, Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa, the suspect is expected to appear in court after Easter, if he recovers.

The suspect killed his girlfriend Ndihole-Omwene Joleinge who was the mother of their two children and then fled the scene. He was seen carrying a container under his arm, believed to be battery acid.

“The suspect will not appear in court today as he is not fit due to illness. He will remain in hospital under police guard,” said Nghishidimbwa.

Nghishindimbwa said doctors confirmed the suspect consumed a heavy chemical substance.

“The doctors confirmed the man consumed a chemical acid and will not to be released from hospital,” stated Nghishidimbwa

The suspect on Monday killed his ex-girlfriend by slitting her throat with a knife at Katutura’s Okuryangava area at a place known as Oneleyiwa location.

According to witnesses the suspect arrived at the place where Joleinge rented a room and requested to have a private conversation with her behind her shack. He then slit her throat and fled the scene.

Members of the Namibia Police Force later found him in his shack where he is suspected to have consumed the battery acid. He was rushed to Katutura hospital for medical treatment.

In 2015 a teacher from Augustineum Senior Secondary who killed his girlfriend and her sister died days later after he also drank battery acid in an identical crime.