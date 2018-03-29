//Kharas governor confident of Newspaper Cup success …Oshikoto wants to make history

Matheus Hamutenya/Obrein Simasiku

Keetmanshoop/Omuthiya

//Kharas Governor Lucia Basson is confident that both Under-20 football and netball teams can win The Namibian Newspaper Cup, which takes place at Katima Mulilo this Easter weekend.

Basson said this at a recent send-off ceremony at Keetmanshoop, where the two teams, sponsors and regional leadership gathered to wish the players well.

The governor, who has been a passionate supporter of the team, and was visible even at the touchlines during some training sessions, said although she will not be travelling with the team this year, she has a good feeling that the teams will do well and win the cup, adding that teams are more prepared this year than in the past.

“I am sending you off to Katima Mulilo and I will be waiting here to receive the cup on 4 April. I send you to go and collect the cup,” she said.

She encouraged the players to maintain discipline on and off the field, and that they must represent the region with the aim to win and not to merely add to the numbers.

Local councillor Gabriel Freyer also emphasised the importance of discipline from the players, and he urged them to respect and listen to the team management at all times, saying discipline and respect are key for success.

Freyer was impressed with the organisation and response from sponsors, saying this is testimony that the region is moving in the right direction in terms of sport.

“What is happening here is a sign of progress, it is a movement in the right direction, it is the beginning of great things to come,” he said.

Freyer also shared that there are plans to launch a bid to host the Namibian Newspaper Cup in the near future, although such plans are still at an infant stage.

The team left Keetmanshoop in high spirits on Tuesday to take on their almost 2,000km journey to Zambezi Region.

Meanwhile, in Oshikoto Region the mood is high and the region’s leadership equally expects nothing but success from both their football and netball regional teams competing in this year’s The Namibian Newspaper Cup.

Oshikoto football side mentor Daniel ‘Dux’ Mbadhi has reaffirmed their stance of winning the 2018 edition, saying they are organised and well-focused on the prize.

The team trained seriously over the past two weeks in Omuthiya, where they were in camp leading up to this weekend’s youth competition.

“We are very serious about this competition – we therefore assure that we will bring the cup home,” affirmed Mbadhi during the team’s recent courtesy visit to the governor’s office.

During the visit, Erwin Nashikaku the special advisor to the governor pledged to give the team a cow once they bring the trophy home.

The governor’s office gave N$1,000 to the 20-man

squad.