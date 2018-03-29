Heist suspects entered Namibia illegally

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

Allegations have surfaced that the six men, who were arrested in an armed robbery at Westlane shopping centre last year, had entered the country illegally.

Mthokozisi Kubeka, Lukas Ndlovu, Vincent Martin Khumalo, Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo, Vusi Vuthelezi David and Sibusiso Pumuzile Mguni were arrested for their alleged involvement in the armed robbery involving N$487,320.

Appearing in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Kubeka and his co-accused were informed that investigations into their case have not yet been finalised. Detective Warrant Officer Ndiliyongelashe Joseph informed the court that there are various documents that still needed to be obtained.

He explained that through investigations, it was discovered that some of the accused, who hail from South Africa

and Zimbabwe, might have entered the country illegally.

“We have engaged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration on how the accused entered the country. Upon their arrest, some of them were not found in possession of passports,” explained Joseph.

Joseph said the ministry of home affairs has not yet responded to his queries on what documentation was submitted at the borders that allowed the accused to enter Namibia. Although they got a response from Interpol, the information was not sufficient so they had to send their request back.

“We need criminal record documentation from their native countries and these things take time,” explained Joseph, adding that he would need at least two months to finalise the investigations.

The defense team noted that since the investigations are not finalised it is best that the accused be released on bail.

Magistrate Gerrit Brand van Platzen postponed the matter for the launch of a formal bail application to April 10.

Van Platzen, however, cautioned the investigating officer that if such vital information is not available in court, the court will not be in a position to make an informed decision.

The group, which appeared from custody, is accused of ambushing the G4S crew with guns while the crew was busy collecting money at Westlane Shopping Complex in Pioneerspark Extension 1 on November 13, 2017.

Kubeka and his co-accused were caught on camera carrying out the robbery. The group allegedly used a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus with registration numbers of Botswana and Gauteng, South Africa, as getaway vehicles.

So far, police have recovered N$336,000 and US$6,500 (N$93,461.88) of the stolen money.

Kubeka and his co-accused were remanded in custody until their next court appearance. They were represented by defense attorneys.