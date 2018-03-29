Esme gets intimate with fans

• Pinehas Nakaziko

Local songbird Esmeralda Katjikuru, also known as Esme will be rocking the stage for the first time this year, bringing some classical and unique style of performances at the ‘Intimate Night with Esme’ at the Zoo Café Lounge tomorrow.

The event is organised by South African based local actor and scriptwriter, Abraham Pieters, who says that this will be an annual event featuring different artists, locals and international. This is to raise awareness and collect money to feed and clothe less privileged people in the community. “But the objective is to entertain the people and Esme is one of the artists to open this annual event with her golden voice,” says Pieters. He adds that apart from performances, people can expect Esme talking closely to them about her journey in the music industry.

The event is also to mingle and interact with one another, and share the successfully story of local artists who are having an impact in the industry. “I’m planning to at least have three more shows in the coming months to raise funds to buy clothes for winter.

Winter is just around the corner so I’ve decided that I will contribute to our [disadvantaged] communities, not

only in Windhoek but in the south as well. The reason why I want to tackle the south is because I’ve seen the circumstances that people live in and it really struck a chord with me,” says Pieters.

Pieters explains that he has always been an admirer of Esme’s music. “She is a true entertainer with so much to offer. The MC of the evening will be the Makeup Guru himself and Fashion Enthusiast, Jay Aeron Gertse. He is a ball of energy that you want around you all day.” The event will start at six O’clock in the evening (18h00) and tickets are N$ 100 at the Zoo Café Lounge.