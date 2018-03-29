Boss Madam brands with Delush Wines

• Staff Reporter

The Boss Madam brand owned by local singer, Sally Boss Madam, has once again reached another milestone when it signed a deal with the Delush Wines brand recently.

Delush Wines, a subsidy of the Brockmann & Kriess, along with Orange River Cellars welcomed the singer’s brand onto their portfolio, acknowledging the ability to manage its brand through a credible public relations firm, Poiyah Media. Sathy Thambapilai, trade marketing manager at Brockmann & Kriess, applauds Sally Boss Madam and her team for successfully guarding her brand, and allowing Poiyah Media to seal her deal through strategic company alignment.

“The Boss Madam brand has become a household name in Namibia and beyond. Her brand has been added to our Delush portfolio and her main responsibilities would be to associate our company aims with her following,” says Thambapilai.

She adds that as social media continues to become the trend, their organisation needs to be relevant with those who have influence in Namibia and beyond. “Marketing and sound public relations are key to any endorsement and she checks all of those boxes to allow us at Brockmann & Kriess to tap into her target audience.” Founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt-Akwenye confirms that through their expertise of understanding corporate focus areas, requirements and trust, this is one of the many deals that will help businesswomen and men, use their talent and operate on a larger scale.

Sally says such endorsements makes her work easier. “I no longer have to worry about funding, but can focus on crafting my music and have a peace of mind knowing that the projects are catered through corporates as such,” says Sally. At the same time, Sally adds that her work opens a new opportunity for corporates to resonate with her audience. “As part of my partnership with Poiyah Media, they have allowed my needs to stand out and set Boss Madam’s terms and conditions. Being a mother, a wife and a role model, my association with this brand will always resonate responsible drinking and behavior,” says the Boss.

With the brand, she will embark on a Women Crush Wednesday, promoting the guidelines of having fun in a responsible manner. Sally has a great reputation having served as brand ambassador for Sanlam and Multichoice Namibia.