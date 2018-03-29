Andjaba joins parliament

Lahja Nashuuta

Windhoek

Former Namibian ambassador to the U.S. Martin Andjaba took up a Swapo parliamentary seat in the National Assembly yesterday, during proceedings officiated by Chief Justice Peter Shivute.

Andjaba fills the vacancy left by Paula Cooper, who was elevated as a member of parliament with full voting rights, according to information obtained from the National Assembly.

Kooper first joined parliament through President Hage Geingob’s list of parliamentary nominees, after Jerry Ekandjo vacated his seat on that list to become a voting member in his own right.

Kooper is now an MP on her own merit, having moved into the National Assembly after the recent resignation of Alpheus Muheua, who was until recently the deputy minister of labour.

A career diplomat, Andjaba who is in his 60s, served as the government’s chief of protocol after independence.

In 2010 he was appointed by then president Hifikepunye Pohamba as an ambassador to the U.S. to replace Patrick Nandago, who was appointed home affairs PS.

There is a strong expectation that Andjaba, in joining the National Assembly, will trigger the appointment of the presidential affairs minister, after the recent resignation from that post by Immanuel Ngatjizeko due to poor health.