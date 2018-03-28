Nanso calls for mobile police stations on campus

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek

Following several violent incidents perpetuated against tertiary students by criminals the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) has called for the establishment of mobile police stations on all university and college campuses.

The student organisation expressed concern over the escalating number of violent incidents committed against students and learners over the past few months. Some of the crimes resulted in the deaths of students in acts of self- defence and some of the perpetrators also died. One such recent incident is that of a 25-year-old student at the University of Namibia (Unam) who found himself accused of murder after he allegedly stabbed to death a teenage boy who became violent after the student failed to give him N$20.

According to Namibian Police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, while the student was shopping the teenager harassed him over N$20, producing a knife with which he became violent after the student indicated he had no N$20 to spare. The deceased is said to have followed the student back to the hostel at the campus, where the student is a resident. Another recent incident is that of a Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) student, Nayman Amakali, who was killed on the spot when a taxi he was in was shot at by an unidentified motorist following a road rage incident last week. Nanso communications officer Matheus Taapopi in an interview with New Era yesterday said Nanso led a delegation of national, regional and branch leaders, including student representative councils from the respective institutions of higher education such as NUST, Unam and Triumphant College, where they collectively sought an urgent meeting with the Namibian Police leadership, led by Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga to discuss issues of student safety.

“There are several incidences where students have been victims of crime. The other issue that prompted the meeting was also the learners who fight and come with weapons to school. The general assured us of his support and the safety of students,” he said at the meeting on Monday.

Taapopi said they suggested surveillance cameras be installed round campuses and tighter control measures on operating taxis.

Taapopi said they submitted concrete solutions that will accelerate the mitigation and prevention of crime against students and learners.

The students’ delegation further highlighted the necessity to form and revive an active students’ crime prevention network, including the necessity to establish mobile police stations on all campuses, and platforms for the provision of self-defence classes once caught in a threatening situation.

He said Ndeitunga and his team welcomed them and urged the students to continue and support the police in its war to root out crime.

“All in all, Nanso has established a direct line of communication, collaboration and partnership with the Namibian Police Force. It was a worthwhile productive session with the general. They welcomed our suggestions. By next week or so, we look forward to submit a formal proposal in the form of a memorandum of understanding so we are able to take these programmes and implement them as concrete solutions,” Taapopi noted.