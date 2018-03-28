Man missing since 2010

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

A family of a missing elderly man is requesting the public’s assistance in tracing him after he went missing about eight years ago.

The elderly man is Ismail Swartbooi /Khabu, 66, who went missing in July 2010 from his residence at 8ste Laan in Otjomuise in Windhoek.

The man is Nama speaking, light in complexion with a slender body and of average height.

Nampol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said the elderly man was last seen when he left home to collect his social grant but was never seen again.

“Efforts by the Namibian police and the family to trace him since July 2010 have proven fruitless. A missing person report was sent out on March 2016 but to no avail,” stated Kanguatjivi.

Kanguatjivi said any person with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact Martha Tsuses on the mobile numbers 0813558355 or 0812934404 or the nearest police station.

Kanguatjivi said Swartbooi was a regular visitor to Damara Four area in Katutura and he also frequented various farms around Windhoek.