JUST IN: Man who raped three women in one month convicted

Serial rapist Jan Rooinasie, who raped three young women in March 2010, in addition to raping a 13-year-old girl three months earlier, was this morning found guilty on all rape charges.

High Court Judge Alfred Siboleka also convicted the 53-year-old rapist on counts of attempted murder. Rooinasie stood accused accused of, amongst other tricks, luring young women into a bushy area near the Katutura state hospital under the pretext he needed help. He did this while accompanied by his heavily pregnant girlfriend and raped his victims at knifepoint. During the trial, the court heard that his modus operandi was to threaten the women with a sharp object, strangle them unconscious and then violate them. See full story in tomorrow’s paper.