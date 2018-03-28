IUM student launches website to empower fellow youth

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek



A third-year student at the International University of Management (IUM), Lina Nikki Shiyagaya, has launched a website titled Gopolitika, to empower fellow youth to write about politics and business.

The website is a platform for young aspiring writers to publish their stories. “I will also be writing some of the stories at times, but I want the spotlight to be on the writers themselves. Those who love to write and have a lot to say but don’t have a platform can use this website to express themselves. I am providing that platform for them and not for me. I will have a comment section and watch it closely,” says Shiyagaya, who is studying business information systems at IUM. She adds that the aim of the website is also to create awareness on current affair issues in the country in an entertaining way.

“Next year will be my final year and I have been passionate about getting my career going before finishing my studies, and at the same time balancing it with school. Ideas for the website had been running through my head for quite sometime and I needed an outlet for all of them,” explains Shiyagaya.

Her website was launched on Monday last week. “The website is somehow a political satire aimed at what is happening within Namibia. It is a free website accessible to all Namibians for them to write and read on a consistent basis.”

She is looking for contributors of all ages, but particularly young people who can write for a website in fields such as politics and business, and be able to provide animation and opinion pieces.

Shiyagaya adds that she is also working on another website in collaboration with a different company, to be launched within the next three months. “For now, my main focus is getting Gopolitika off the ground and then focus on other ventures.”



This website is free. “Free to read and free to write for. Because information should be readily available and you cannot put a price on that,” she emphasises. Those interested in the website and want to write for it may contact

Shiyagaya via email: projectusnamibia@gmail.com

