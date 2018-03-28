Horse racing at Epukiro this weekend … thrilling action expected

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

All roads will this Easter weekend lead to the village of Okovimburu in the Epukiro Constituency, as some of Namibia’s top jockeys prepare their thoroughbred race horses for the much-anticipated horse racing jamboree that will be hosted by the Epukiro Turf Club.

Once known as the powerhouse of horse racing in the Omaheke Region, Epukiro has in the last decade lost that protagonist role to other emerging constituencies in Omaheke, with some of the much celebrated thoroughbred race horses in recent years coming from neighbouring settlements such as Otjinene, Aminuis, Otjombinde and from as far as Rehoboth and Charles Hill in Botswana.

This weekend’s race marks a historic revitalisation of horse racing events in Epukiro, as the last time a major horse racing competition was staged within the Epukiro enclave was exactly 12 years ago. More than a dozen locally bred and imported thoroughbred racehorses from as far as neighbouring Botswana and South Africa are to line up when the doors for the starting blocks.

With an attractive catalogue of categories on offer between Friday and Saturday, the pick of the event will be the final race which will see some of the country’s top race horses grill each other for top honours and bragging rights.

According to the race chief organiser Iritjiua Murangi, they are expecting participants from hosts Epukiro, Aminuis, Otjinene, Okamatapati, Otjombinde, Rehoboth and Keetmanshoop as well as others from various parts of the country.

Amongst the many top horses that are expected to grace the event this weekend are crowed favourite Compressor, Professor, Katjutju, Von Trotha, Ripuma, Hard Flower and Chase-Me to mention but a few of the horses that will be expected to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

To make sure they deliver an unforgettable event, Murangi said they have also lined up a music bash and mini soccer tourney on the side to cater for the needs of all fans. A grand prize of N$40,000 is up for grabs among the various categories as well as other additional prizes such as stud cattle and sheep donated by various farmers. Another event is also planned for December later this year also at Epukiro. This weekend’s event sponsors are MTC as main sponsor, Pupkewitz MegaBuild, FNB Gobabis branch, Katjipuka Farming, Komboro Brahmans, Kavari Stud Breeding and Eastern Epukiro Farmers Association.