‘Cowboy’ headlines mouth-watering boxing bonanza

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek

Namibia’s undefeated welterweight professional boxer Vakufilapo ‘Cowboy’ Wilhelm is to headline the much-anticipated ‘The Showdown Boxing Bonanza’ slated for the Windhoek Showgrounds on April 7.

‘Cowboy’, 29, is yet to taste defeat since joining the paid ranks a few years ago and boasts a remarkable record of six wins from the same number of bouts with five of those bouts finishing within the distance.

The Namibian wrested the World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa Super Welterweight belt away from South African George Mdluli via a first round stoppage (47 seconds) at The Dome in Swakopmund, last December.

He steps into the ring to defend his title against the equally dangerous South African challenger Roarke Knapp. Interestingly, the latter boasts an impressive squeaky-clean record of six wins with all his victories producing stoppages.

“I’m fully aware of his record but I’m not afraid of him – we are both knockout specialists but the mere fact is I’m the defending champion fighting in front of my home fans.

“I’ve no intention of disappointing my people at least not so early in my boxing career,” bragged ‘Cowboy’ in an interview with New Era Sport.

A latecomer in the real sense of the word, at 29 ‘Cowboy’ believes he has what it takes to become a world champion and has his eyes cast on the bigger stage.

“I’ve gained sufficient experience during my amateur days and know exactly how to protect myself against hard punchers whilst knowing exactly when to finish off my opponent,” charged a confident ‘Cowboy’ tongue in cheek.

Caption: Cowboy Wilhelm jpg –