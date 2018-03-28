Burglary suspects nabbed with stolen goods

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Alert members of the City Police on Monday afternoon arrested four suspected robbers whom they found in possession of stolen household goods that included sound systems, a flat screen television set and a digital video device.

The recovered electronics have an estimated combined value of N$35,000.

According to City Police Public Relations Officer Fabian Amukwelele, the items were stolen from a house in

Otjomuise. “The suspects were intercepted and pulled over after being spotted by police officers while the suspects were driving a suspicious vehicle without any registration number plates,” said Amukwelele.

A case of theft and housebreaking has been opened against the four accused. In light of the recent increase in house burglaries, Amukwelele cautioned members of the public not to leave their homes unattended.

“If you are travelling, please leave someone to look after your property while out of town. Please ensure that your property is well secured,” said Amukwelele.