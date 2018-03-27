WHO to commemorate 70th anniversary

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will commemorate its 70th anniversary on April 7.

In Namibia, the national event will be observed at the Havana informal settlement where outreach teams will provide health education and screening.

The event will also mark the 40th anniversary of the declaration on Primary Health Care and Health for All. “As an organisation we are very excited to commemorate this milestone anniversary year,” said the WHO Country Representative, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses.

A multi-sectoral committee under the Ministry of Health and Social Services is meeting weekly for the preparations of the event, said Sagoe-Moses. Touching on WHO’s contribution, Sagoe-Moses said the organisation contributed significantly to the establishment of the medical school in Namibia. The organisation also provided support for the introduction of Primary Health Care in the Country and thereby ensuring access to quality health care at the lowest level of society, Sagoe-Moses highlighted.

“WHO contributed significantly to the country’s achievement of a polio-free status since 2006 and is continuously supporting the country in maintaining this status,” Sagoe-Moses highlighted.

Additionally, the organisation also contributed significantly to health systems strengthening, especially in the area of maternal and child health through the programme of accelerating the reduction of maternal and child mortality, with support from the European Union.

“Maternal mortality rate and child mortality rate are still above the global target and this remains a key priority for WHO globally and here in Namibia,” stated Sagoe-Moses.

Globally, the organisation contributed to the eradication of smallpox in 1980. “Polio is on the verge of eradication,” he added. Between 2005 and 2015, maternal mortality rate decreased by 25 percent and HIV mortality decreased by 50 percent.

Also, measles vaccine prevented over 20 million child deaths since the year 2000.