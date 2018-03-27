Home National Video: Geingob leaves for China NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Geingob leaves for China March 27, 201800 tweet Geingob leaves for China for a state visit with 80 delegates. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Geingob boosts Indongo with ‘Blue Passport’ NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: President Geingob set’s the record straight about Swartbooi NationalVideo: Geingob addresses public outcryLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here one × 6 = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAlight rain enter location 25.5 ° C 26 ° 25 ° 39% 2.6kmh 40%Wed 23 °Thu 20 °Fri 21 °Sat 29 °Sun 30 ° #TRENDINGNew nursing school opens June 19, 2014Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Mother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016How education can keep you employed in the age of artificial... May 29, 2017Load more 36,604FollowersFollow17,738FollowersFollow