Mass football boycott on the horizon

… First Division clubs threaten NPL stability

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek

Namibian football is sitting on a time bomb following threats by clubs campaigning in the First Division to disrupt football matches in the country’s flagship football league, the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL), if their demands are not met.

The aggrieved clubs are up in arms over their inactivity and have taken issue with football authorities over what they term endless empty promises.

“We, the members of all First Division clubs, have taken note that several promises were made at the start of the year by NPL chairman Patrick Kauta regarding the start of all First Division leagues across the country, slated for the beginning of February 2018, later switched to March and now to April 2018.

“We are informing you that we have decided that until any First Division games are played, no NPL matches will continue as planned,” reads part of the letter verbatim written by the aggrieved group of clubs addressed to NPL chairman Patrick Kauta and NFA president Frans Mbidi.

Furthermore, the distressed clubs argue that the NPL is a crucial component of the First Division where the league winner will be decided and relegated teams to be known after the weekend of April 7 to 8.

“Crucial games in Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Rundu will be affected and we therefore appeal to both the NFA president and NPL chairman through this communication to take note that we the clubs have the capacity with all our players and sympathisers on standby to disrupt all NPL matches.”

As it stands, NPL has been unable to solicit the targeted N$3 million required to kick-start activities in the First Division.

It has also come to the clubs’ attention that those at the helm of the NPL have taken a resolution that all three First Division streams split into two pools, without proper consultations with the affected clubs.

“Your argument about limited time while your undertaking to get the league started in February was not fulfilled. As clubs, we have been training for three months and acquired massive financial losses in the process.”

In the meantime, the aggrieved clubs wrote a letter to the Inspector General of the Namibian Police requesting permission to stage a 5-day peaceful demonstration as from April 4 to April 8 at all NPL matches across the country.