Man slits ex-lover’s throat, drinks battery acid

Lahja Nashuuta

Windhoek



A man allegedly killed his 32-year-old ex-girlfriend

by slitting her throat with a knife in Katutura’s Okuryangava area yesterday.

The man then fled the scene and it is suspected he drank battery acid in an attempt to commit suicide. The horrific incident took place yesterday afternoon during lunch hour at Oneleyiwa location in Okuryangava.

According to witnesses, the man – who at the time of going to print was admitted to Katutura State Hospital – arrived at the woman’s place requesting to have a private conversation with her behind her shack. He then slit her throat and fled the scene. Members of the Namibia Police Force later found him in his shack where he is suspected to have consumed battery acid. He was rushed to Katutura hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Ndihole-Omwene Joleinge.

According to a shocked landlord Sophia Shetunyenga, the man who hailed from Epalala village in Ohangwena Region,

showed up at her residence around 06h00 asking to speak to Joleinge who was not at home that time.

The man then returned around lunchtime. “I told him that Joleinge was inside my shebeen. He then went inside and bought me a litre of tombo before he called Joleinge outside for a private conversation,” said Shetungenga.

Shetungenga said by then she did not suspect that something was wrong, as the suspect did not show any sign of anger.

However, after spending a few minutes behind the shack, Shetunyenga’s neighbour called her alerting her that Joleinge was bleeding and that the man who was chatting to her had fled the scene holding a container under his armpits.

Shali Tuhafeni and Immanual Amwaama, Joleinge’s cousins, who were cleaning up the trail of blood at the scene when New Era arrived, said they found a knife at the scene. With shock and sadness, they described how blood gushed from Joleinge’s throat.

The Khomas regional police commander, Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa said the suspect has been admitted to hospital after he was suspected to have consumed an unknown substance.

He stated that at face value, the couple seems to have had domestic problems and the police is yet to establish what caused the killing and for how long they had problems.

“He was found not to be well. The doctors should tell what he consumed,” stated Nghishidimbwa, who ordered that the suspect be admitted to hospital under police guard.

Domestic violence against women is a cause for concern in Namibia with hundreds of women losing their lives at the hands of their lovers over the past years, in what could be categorised as “passion killings”.