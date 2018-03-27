Man dies after setting himself on fire

John Muyamba

Rundu

A 55-year-old man identified as Sebastian ‘Basi’ Kamwanga, a labourer at Shinyungwe Youth Centre, committed suicide on Sunday by setting himself on fire. He self-immolated by pouring petrol on his body at his homestead and setting himself alight. He burned beyond recognition.

“The horrible event happened on Sunday at around 12h00 at Shinyungwe village in Ndiyona Constituency, Kavango East Region,” said Detective Chief Inspector Ewald Kavara of the Namibian Police in Kavango East.

Although the police said the reason why he took his life is still unknown as he didn’t leave a message, relatives informed New Era that Kamwanga was depressed and having relationship problems with his wife, who had ended the relationship.

The woman, who is said to have already moved out of their common homestead, allegedly went back on Sunday to collect her belongings, which prompted the deceased to go and buy fuel that he used in the suicide. Kamwanga is survived by four children.