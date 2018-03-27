‘Danny Boy’ and ‘Kaptein’ lock horns in Cape Town

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Local professional boxer Albinius Felesianu, aka “Danny Boy”, will once again be the centre of attraction this weekend.

The incumbent IBF Lightweight Africa Champion defends his belt against South African Lukhunyo Kaptein at the Mistico Equestrian Center in Cape Town, on Friday, the 30th of this month.

The eight-round fight between the two protagonists, takes place during the ‘Make or Break’ boxing bonanza hosted by South African-based boxing giants Kalakoda Promotions and Kwesé Sport.

Although Felesianu is managed by The Dome Swakopmund, he fights under the Kalakoda

banner, both in Namibia and South Africa.

After two impressive performances in recent months, Kalakoda Promotions, through its CEO Steve Kalakoda, wanted to give the Swakopmund athlete one last preparation fight before he moves on to a much bigger task.

“Danny has made huge improvements over recent months. We are very happy with his progress.

“It is important that we build him up slowly. After this fight, we are looking at a title defense or giving him the chance to add another piece of silverware to his name,” Kalakoda explained.

During his most recent outing in December 2017, ‘Danny Boy’ had a short workday as his thundering left hook sent Raston Kayira from Malawi crashing to the canvas after just 47 seconds in the second round.

It was Felesianu’s 15th career win. His last defeat, one of only two since joining the paid ranks, dates back more than 10 years.

Given Kaptein’s lack of experience on the big stage, with only 10 professional fights to his name, Felesianu is expected to emerge victorious.

“I’ve been training very hard and I’m ready. This is another stepping stone for me on the way to the very top,” Felesianu said.

To keep the Namibian ace as far away from any distractions as possible, the Gondwana Hotel Group allowed ‘Danny Boy’ to set up camp in their Delight Hotel in Swakopmund for the past week before he jets off to Cape Town on Saturday to intensify training with Kalakoda and his team.

“We put a lot of emphasis on supporting local talents and I’m sure we will continue helping as best as we can,” Reinhardt Stanley, Manager of the Delight Hotel, said.

Felesianu thanked the Gondwana Group, as well as his other sponsors: Naukluft Water, Opposite Lock, Auto Perfect, Bits ‘n Pizzas and Legacy Boxing Club and the Dome Swakopmund.