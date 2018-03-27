Brave Warriors, Crocodiles out to settle old scores

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Despite mixing experience with youth for tonight’s international friendly against the visiting Crocodiles of Lesotho, the Brave Warriors will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

Brave Warriors assistant coach Ronnie Kanalelo, who oversaw the training session yesterday morning, says the team will always play to win and the friendly against Lesotho will not be a friendly match per se, but bigger than that when the two sides clash at the Sam Nujoma Stadium tonight at 20h00.

Historically, Namibia and Lesotho have somewhat proven to be equals on the battlefield, especially looking at recent results from various regional competitions. The Brave Warriors and the Crocodiles have met 10 times in total, with the first encounter dating back to 1992 in an international friendly that Lesotho won 2-0.

But Namibia have since enjoyed a fair share of results in subsequent encounters, beating Lesotho on three occasions – first a 1-0 win at the 2001 Swaziland Four Nations Tournament and a 2-1 victory at another international friendly in 2005, followed by a 3-2 victory at the 2007 Cosafa Cup.

The last time the two countries met was at last year’s Cosafa Cup, which saw the Crocodiles knocking the Brave Warriors out of the sub-continental competition. Keeping the above statistics in mind, tonight’s clash bears much importance for the two countries as each will be striving for a win.

“We have a standard to maintain. We are playing at home and normally we play to win, either home or away, more especially at home. We are still focused on that and on Tuesday night we have to make sure that happens. We have the youngsters included in the team and we need to give them time and see how things go on the night,” Kanalelo explained.

Kanalelo adds that the Monday morning session was more about rehabilitation as the players just came back from a weekend of the intensive Debmarine Namibia Cup last 32 round.

“The players were involved in highly competitive football over the weekend and so this morning (yesterday) we took it easy. Riaan Hanamub came back with a knock but we are confident he can be declared fit for tonight’s game,” Kanalelo said. Match tickets are selling for N$40 each at Computicket outlets countrywide.