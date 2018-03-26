Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Unam beat Kudus 45 – 0 in the Namibia Rugby Premier... NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Unam beat Kudus 45 – 0 in the Namibia Rugby Premier league 24 March 2018 March 26, 201800 tweet Unam beat Kudus 45 – 0 in the Namibia Rugby Premier league at the Unam Stadiuum on Saturday. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SportSPYL breathing fire over rugby racism reports … Kwaaikie in hot water SportWelwitschias face Zimbabwe tomorrow SportFNB Classic Clashes produce fireworksLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here two × = six LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAbroken clouds enter location 28 ° C 28 ° 28 ° 28% 2.6kmh 75%Tue 25 °Wed 22 °Thu 19 °Fri 27 °Sat 27 ° HIV/AIDSIntegration of HIV clinics will de-stigmatise HIV March 22, 20180MP hails SADC PF SRHR, HIV Project March 8, 20180HIV message not reaching Ovahimba where it’s needed most February 26, 20180