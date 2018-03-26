Brave Warriors face Lesotho tomorrow

…Shalulile out, Mbaeva back in action

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Brave Warriors mentor Ricardo Mannetti recently called up a motley group of young and experienced players to represent the country when they face the Crocodiles of Lesotho tomorrow at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in an international friendly.

The Brave Warriors will battle it out against the visiting Crocodiles at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00, as part of the national team’s ongoing preparations for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers clash against Zambia slated for later this month in Windhoek.

For tomorrow’s match, an influx of youngsters into the senior side is expected to be seen as Mannetti continues with his mission of injecting fresh blood into the Brave Warriors structures, having called a total of 12 youthful players in the initial squad that was announced last Monday for tomorrow’s friendly. As for the experienced players, Brave Warriors lethal striker Peter Shalulile has been ruled out of tomorrow’s match due to club commitments. Shalulile plays for Highland Parks FC in the South African First Division.

“Peter will not be joining the team due to club commitment. The club is on the verge of winning promotion to the Premier Soccer League and he has been key to their promotion project and they have requested us to leave him out. We have a good working relationship with Highland Parks and given that we are playing a friendly, in which we want to expose more youngsters, we agreed to their request.

There was also the issue of his work visa, which they are busy with and hence his passport is with home affairs in SA for that, Brave Warriors team assistant manager Jakes Amaning explained.

On his part, Mannetti elaborated on his reasons for introducing more youngsters for tomorrow’s match. “The Under-20s will be playing Botswana end of March and we have decided as the technical team of the national teams to include them for Lesotho for the much-needed exposure. They are here to supplement the first 11. We need to improve these players and hence a lot of favourite names are on the list,” Mannetti said, adding that except for Shalulile, all other senior players will be available and fighting for places for tomorrow’s match. Tickets are on sell at all Computicket outlets for N$40 each.

The initial list of 24 players called up for the Lesotho match: Max Mbaeva (Golden Arrows, SA), Calvin Spiegel, Vitapi Ngaruka, Dynamo Fredericks, Natangwe Petrus (Black Africa), Vipua Tjimune, Panduleni Nekundi and Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars) Enzo Mungendje and Romeo Kasume and Itamunua Keimuine (Tura Magic), Hubert Mingeri (Life Fighters), Lubeni Haukongo, Aprocius Petrus, Anthony Kham (Eleven Arrows), Brendon Kotungondo and Absalom Iimbondi and Ferdinand Karongee (Tigers), Donovan Kanjaa (Young African), Deon Hotto(Bloemfontein Celtic, SA), Denzil Haoseb (Jomo Cosmos, SA), Benson Shilongo (Alssiouty SC, Egypt), Riaan Hanamub (Orlando Pirates), and Kennedy Eib (Mighty Gunners).