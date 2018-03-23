VP wants an end to farm conflicts

Obrein Simasiku

Ondera-Vice President Nangolo Mbumba has called for an end to leadership disputes and conflicts being experienced at various resettlement farms and advised the contending parties to always follow the right channels in resolving the issues amicably.

Mbumba made these remarks during a familiarisation tour at Ondera farm in Guinas Constituency where he strongly condemned acts of violence and, in equal measure, commended the communities for the exceptional agricultural projects undertaken at the farm.

“I am told that some people, just a few, not only here but also at other resettlement farms, through deliberate laxity are hampering the productivity of the land, reducing food self-sufficiency, and eventually increasing their dependency on government and NGO feeding schemes. We need to encourage such fellow citizens to make themselves useful for their own benefit,” asserted the vice president.

“However, I commend you for the good work on vegetable production and animal husbandry. Continue the good work by maximising the productivity potential of this farm so that we transform Ondera Farm into a Centre of Excellence and a blueprint model for community development and resettlement farms all over Namibia.

“I am also informed that leadership disputes and group infightings are the order of the day at some of the community projects, and sadly also here. In my entire life, I have never encountered any disunited people whose focus is always infighting, who have ever achieved anything of great note, except destroying themselves in the process,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Mbumba said, if a toxic environment of conflict is allowed to prevail there can be no meaningful socio-economic development and economic growth. “This has to stop! Let us, as united Namibians, work diligently to improve our lives and should any dispute arise, we should follow due processes to resolve them,” urged Mbumba, who was accompanied by his wife, who donated some food items to the community.

Also, in attendance was the Oshikoto Swapo coordinator Armas Amukwiyu, the Governor of Oshikoto Henock Kankoshi and Chief of the Hai//Om David

/Khamuxab.