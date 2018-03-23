Tsumeb, Windhoek to host Debmarine Cup matches… exciting action this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Windhoek and Tsumeb will host the 2018 Debmarine Namibia Cup round of 32 fixtures this weekend as defending champions Young African take on Black Africa, while Tura Magic face Mighty Gunners and Golden Bees confront Life Fighters in some of the top matches.

The Sam Nujoma Stadium and Tsumeb’s Oscar Norich Stadium will play host to the weekend’s matches, which are slated for tomorrow and Sunday, as clubs battle it out to reach the next round of the country’s biggest football competition.

At the Sam Nujoma Stadium, five games will be played in total, with three taking place tomorrow and two on Sunday. Tomorrow, Real Fighters take on Eleven Arrows followed by African Stars and Omaheke Nampol, while the final match of the day will see Citizens against Young Chiefs.

On Sunday, action will resume at 15h00 when Tura Magic confront Mighty Gunners before Black Africa lock horns with Young African.

At Tsumeb, there will be eleven games altogether, starting with tomorrow’s action between Swakopmund FC and Ohangwena Nampol, to be followed by Once Again against Rhino FC.

Space Age FC take on Khomas Nampol, Tigers go up against Khuse FC, and Rundu Chiefs against Civics, before Chief Santos take to the field for the final match of the day against Reho Madrid.

On Sunday the programme is Blue Waters vs Fresh United, Orlando Pirates vs Outjo Academy, Bingo/Eastern Chiefs vs Unam, Dynamos vs Onathinge, Golden Bees vs Life Fighters.

After the weekend, 16 clubs will be in the draw for the last 16 of the 2018 Debmarine Cup with matches to be played on April 21-22. The quarterfinals will be on April 28-29, semifinals on May 12-13 and the final on May 26.

The overall winner will walk away with N$500,000 while the losing finalist receives N$250,000 and each losing semifinalist gets N$150,000. All individual awards, such as Man of the Match and others, will amount to N$95,000.